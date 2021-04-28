Image Credit:

In collaboration with International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), the leading cloud platform and cognitive solutions company, Abu Dhabi University (ADU), has offered a free course on “Python for Data Science” to the Emirate community. The course’s self-paced lessons were designed to provide participants a basic understanding of the Python programing language and to take them from zero to Python in a matter of hours.

The course was developed as part of a series of online courses held under ADU’s “Investing in our Community” initiative. It is built to attract anyone who is interested in writing Python scripts and performing basic hands-on Data Analysis as well as maximizing their professional skills and are curious to solve challenging problems across all industries.

ADU has attracted and encouraged a diverse community to join the course, ranging from high school students, university students, faculty members from different universities, IT specialists, as well as management and leadership teams from various companies. Over 840 registered participants have kickstarted their learning of Python for Data Science and currently 150 participants have successfully completed the course.

Data is at the heart of our digital economy and Python has grown to be one of the world’s most popular programing languages of the decade which has created a massive increase in demand for professionals who have the ability to work with data and perform meaningful analysis. Abu Dhabi University’s collaboration with top leading technology providers, like IBM, will empower all students and professionals, in the United Arab Emirates, to reach new heights into the future of tech - Dr Hamad Odhabi, Director, ADU, Al Ain campus

“We are keen to provide invaluable learning opportunities to encourage members of the community to enrich their knowledge by offering courses of emerging technology credential opportunities in some of the most relevant and high-demand skills in the market including Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and other emerging technologies.” Dr. Odhabi added.

Participants who have successful completed the course, have obtained a Digital Badge from IBM in Data Science which not only enhances and builds their skillsets but also advances their career growth potential and give them access to greater job opportunities. By the end of the course, participants have gained a strong foundation and understanding in working with data and solving in real-world data sets in Python.

The course syllabus consists of five modules that are Python Basics, Python Data Structures, Python Programming Fundamentals, Working with Data in Python, and Working with Numpy Arrays.

Last year, Abu Dhabi University has launched a series of online courses under its latest initiative ‘Investing in our Community’. The initiative delivered a number of workshops and educational sessions aimed at teachers, working professionals, and high school seniors, it also guided students interested in pursuing higher education. The workshops offered free of charge, provided a wide range of support, helping participants to enhance their technical, business, and personal skills.