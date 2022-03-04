Abu Dhabi: Dr Farida Al Hosani, the official spokesperson for the UAE’s health sector, will now be part of an international group that will advise on pandemic and influenza preparedness.

Dr Al Hosani is the first Emirati female to join the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Pandemic Influenza Preparedness Framework (PIP Framework) Advisory Group, and she will serve on it as a member until 2024.

Pandemic information

Members of the Advisory Group are appointed by the WHO director general and serve, in their personal, expert capacity, for a period of three years. The key goal of the framework is to improve and strengthen the sharing of information about influenza viruses with human pandemic potential, and to increase the access to vaccines and other pandemic related supplies for developing countries.

Dr Farida, an infectious diseases expert and executive director of infectious diseases at Abu Dhabi’s public health watchdog, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), has taken a leading role in the UAE’s fight against COVID-19. Her reassuring media briefings have made her a well-known figure in the country.

The PIP Framework is focused on the sharing of information around influenza viruses and promoting the access to vaccines and other benefits. It was adopted in May 2011 by the 64th World Health Assembly which comprises 18 members drawn from three Member States in each WHO Region. The main purpose of the Advisory Group is to monitor the implementation of the PIP Framework and provide evidence-based reporting, assessment and recommendations regarding its functioning to the WHO director general.

Emirati accomplishment

“This accomplishment celebrates a distinguished career and is a source of pride for us all, given the significant standing that the PIP Framework holds on an international level. Dr Al Hosani has been an active participant across global, WHO level activities, as well as playing an integral role in the UAE’s response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, becoming a pioneering figure and adding to a long list of Emirati females engaged at an international level within their related fields,” said Dr Matar Al Nuaimi, ADPHC director general.

“This would not have been possible without the support of our wise leadership who have provided Emirati women with the tools and resources to succeed, whilst also emphasising the efforts that Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, has provided Emirati women, in-turn becoming a global role model. Dr Al Hosani’s appointment is testament to our ambition to reinforce a world-class health care system in the emirate and instill ADPHC’s mission “‘Towards a Healthy and Safe Society” for Abu Dhabi community,” he added.

Proud Emirati