Ajman: Over 220 students from 38 different nationalities graduated in a variety of health care courses under the Gulf Medical University (GMU) in Ajman recently. At the 16th convocation ceremony held on November 27, all the graduates were conferred degrees by Shaikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council, UAE and Ruler of Ajman, The convocation ceremony was held in the presence of His Highness Shaikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council and several VIP dignitaries, presided by Dr. Thumbay Moideen – Founder, President Board of Trustees GMU and attended by Prof. Hossam Hamdy – Chancellor of GMU.