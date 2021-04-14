The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign, to which Dubai's RTA has pledged Dh5 million this Ramadan, is an expansion of ‘10 Million Meals’ campaign conducted during Ramadan last year. Image Credit: Courtesy: RTA

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has pledged Dh5 million to the UAE’s ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign, aimed at providing food parcels to disadvantaged individuals and families across 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa during this Ramadan.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of RTA, said the aim of providing 100 million meals to people in need is a clear example of the benevolence that is central to the UAE’s social fabric, laid by the nation’s Founding Father late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. “Doing good has become the instinctive approach of the UAE towards those in dire need of help. This year’s campaign comes as a response to accelerating international efforts to combat hunger and malnutrition, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic pushed disadvantaged communities into greater food insecurity, poverty and unemployment,” he added.

Feeding the world

The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign is an expansion of ‘10 Million Meals’ campaign conducted during Ramadan last year. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the launch of the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign on April 11 to support global efforts to combat hunger among lower-income groups across 20 countries including Sudan, Lebanon, Jordan, Pakistan, Angola, Uganda and Egypt.

