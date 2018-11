Dubai: Mahatma Gandhi’s images beamed on Burj Khalifa this evening, marking the commencement of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of India’s Father of the Nation.

The special LED show, jointly organised by the Indian Embassy, Abu Dhabi, Indian Consulate in Dubai and Emaar Properties, took place at 8:20pm and 8:40pm on Tuesday.

Gandhi Jayanti (Gandhi’s birthday) on October 2, a national festival in India, is also celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence