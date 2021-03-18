Al Marmoom Ultramarathon 50km is a test of physical endurance, courage and determination as runners take on the challenging desert landscape. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Al Marmoom Ultramarathon 50km is all set to be held on March 19 at Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve. Organisers of the event have assured that all COVID-19 precautionary measures and protocol will be followed during the competition.

Al Marmoom Ultramarathon 50km is a test of physical endurance, courage and determination as runners take on the challenging desert landscape. The running event also supports Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve’s environmental commitment as one of the world’s leading eco desert sports and tourism destinations and wildlife conservation preserves.

Speaking about the health and safety measures in place, Danil Bornventure, race director of FittGROUP, said: “The health and safety of participants, organisers and crew is our highest priority and we will follow all the guidelines and protocols and ensure that every precautionary measure is implemented and adhered to. We will act vigilantly to safeguard the wellbeing of everyone involved.”

The event, which is being organised under the umbrella of Dubai Sports Council, in association with Dubai Municipality and FittGROUP, will also offer two shorter races of 10km and 5km. All three races will take the runners into the desert, across a fascinating landscape.

All participants will receive finisher medals and the top three in each category, male and female, will be awarded trophies.

Nature reserve

Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve is the largest project of its kind in the world, spread across more than 40 hectares of pristine shrubland that is home to 204 species of native birds, 158 species of migratory birds and many other endangered species, as well as Arabian Oryx, Arabian Gazelles, Sand Gazelles, foxes and wild cats.

The 3,000-year-old Saruq Al Hadid archaeological site — one of the oldest sites in the country, dating back to the Iron Age — is also located within the reserve.