Dubai: The third edition of the all-women fun drive ‘Abaya Rally’ returns to Dubai on August 26. Participants will grace the tracks adorning the abaya, a long traditional overgarment worn in the UAE and other countries, while they showcase their prowess behind the wheel.
Following two previous editions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s Tas Marina Circuit, the latest Abaya Rally will see the Dubai Autodrome Club Circuit reverberate with the revving of engines, as women from diverse spheres of life, including motoring enthusiasts, take charge on the track. The drive will feature an assortment of vehicles, ranging from supercars to hatchbacks.
Emirati Women’s Day celebrations
Culminating in a celebration on August 27 at the Museum of the Future, the event coincides with Emirati Women’s Day celebrations. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, renowned as the ‘Mother of the Nation’ and Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, has unveiled the theme for this year’s Emirati Women’s Day, ‘We Collaborate for Tomorrow’, which resonates with UAE’s leadership, underscoring objectives aligned with the nation’s strategy that acknowledges and empowers the pivotal role of women.
Activities and awards
The upcoming Abaya Rally will include a red carpet, a modest fashion show, panel discussions spotlighting pioneering women, and ‘Women of Achievement Awards’. These awards pay homage to a select group of trailblazing Emirati women who are charting new paths across diverse fields.
The event stands as a tribute to the ‘Power of Abayas,’ celebrating its cultural significance while uniting women from varied backgrounds.
The rally is organised by Orbit Events, powered by Castrol, in association with Al Fardan Jewellery, and supported by leading brands like Al Ain Farms, Al Haramain Perfumes, Zulekha Hospital, Hanayen Abaya, Aaraya, Fit N Glam, Mattel – Barbie, Huda Beauty, Kayali, Wishful.
Resolve of women
Ghada Al Fardan, CEO and Vice President, Al Fardan Jewellery, said: “We are thrilled to be a part of this initiative as luxury partners, which not only promotes the brighter, empowering, and confident image of women in the country but also encourages them to challenge norms and chase their dreams.”
Pragna Vaya, Managing Director, Orbit Events, said: “It is a privilege to organise an event that recognises the resolve of women to overcome obstacles and accomplish remarkable feats. Abaya Rally brings together women from various backgrounds to demonstrate that women can both have fun and drive change towards a more sustainable world.”
She added: “The third Abaya Rally edition is open to all women and is a must-attend event for anyone who supports women’s empowerment or is inspired to make motoring a passion. We encourage women to join us as we make history and join hands to be a part of this empowering experience.”
Event details
• August 26, Dubai Autodrome
• August 27, Museum of the Future
• Open to all women