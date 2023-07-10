Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that 79,000 Emiratis are working in the country’s private sector as of July 7, which marked the end of the semi-annual deadline for companies with 50 employees or more to achieve a one per cent Emiratisation in skilled jobs.
Out of the total 79,000, 38.6 per cent are working in Abu Dhabi, 47.4 per cent in Dubai, 7.1 per cent in Sharjah, 2.5 per cent in Ajman, 0.7 per cent in Umm Al Quwain, 2.0 per cent in Ras Al Khaimah, 1.7 per cent in Fujairah.
As many as 32.4 per cent of them work in business services, 14.7 per cent in administrative and support services, 14.4 per cent in trade and repair services, 13.5 per cent in wholesale and retail trade, 13.4 per cent in constructions, 13.3 per cent in building, 12.8 in manufacturing industries, 10.3 per cent in financial brokerage, 10.2 per cent in financial and insurance activities, and 10 per cent in mining and quarrying.
The ministry said Emiratis work mainly in five positions. As many as 35.4 per cent work in writing professions, 15.9 per cent in arts, 14.9 per cent in scientific, artistic and humanitarian fields, 12.7 per cent in services and sales, while lawmakers, directors and business managers make up 9.1 per cent of the total Emiratis working in the private sector.
Holders of university and higher education degrees account for 40.8 per cent, holders of high school certificates make up 46.4 per cent and 12.8 per cent are those with education below high school.
The ministry said the figures reflect the highest-ever rate of Emiratisation recorded in the UAE private sector, marking at the same time a 57 per cent increase compared to the end of 2022 figures, where 50,228 Emiratis were employed in the private sector.
There are nearly 17,000 private sector companies that employ UAE citizens as of July 7, the last day for companies to achieve their semi-annual Emiratisation targets.