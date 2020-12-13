Officials of Dubai Municipality and Dubai Land Department during the virtual ceremony to sign the agreement. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai is setting up a unified map of lands in the emirate after Dubai Municipality and Dubai Land Department signed a partnership agreement to unify service channels and create a unified database.

The agreement was signed between Dawoud Al Hajri, director general of the Municipality, and Sultan Butti bin Mejren, director general of the Land Department.

The agreement which stipulates the creation of a unified map of lands is signed in implementation of the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, the civic body stated in a press release.

This is done with the aim of “strengthening the governance of procedures, unifying service channels, and enhancing the confidence of customers — including owners, consultants, investors, real estate developers — and the creation of a single database at the level of the emirate and the issuance of a comprehensive and unified map.”

Al Hajri expressed his confidence that the agreement would achieve its goals for the benefit of investors and customers. Bin Mejren stressed that this agreement represents “a first step to implement the unified map for the entire Dubai lands of all parties as a single and integrated work team in the Municipality and the Land Department, in order to facilitate procedures for obtaining maps by owners, investors and real estate developers in a few seconds through multiple channels.

Unified database

The unified database for all lands in Dubai includes data pertaining to the landowner as well as planning and topographical data for the land and services and everything related to design and investment. The unified map will be issued in the approved unified form and through multiple and smart channels, so that it’s issuance will not be linked to one place or location, the authorities said.