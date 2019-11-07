Thousands take part in Dubai Run 30x30 Friday morning. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Thousands have gathered in Dubai, Dubai World Trade Center to be precise, in the early hours of Friday to take part in Dubai Run 30X30 with only one goal in mind: fitness.

A section of Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai - one of the busiest roads in the world - was closed for the event as fitness enthusiast from all nationalities and ages converged at Dubai World Trade Centre for the run. Dubai Run 30x30, which included a 5km fun run and 10km race, kicked off at 6:30am.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, joined the tens of thousands of participants in the run.

Sea of fitness enthusiasts gear up for Dubai Run 30x30. Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

All set. And let the run begin. Fitness enthusiasts in their thousands at Dubai Run 30x30. Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

Thousands gather to take part in the Dubai Run 30X30. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Earlier report and Explainer

Dubai Run 30X30: What is exactly going to happen on Friday

Dubai: Friday is going to be an eventful day here and not just for the people who have signed up for the Dubai Run 30X30.

On November 8, in an unprecedented move, Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai - one of the busiest roads in the world - will have closures in place for as long as two hours.

Starting from 6.30 am in the morning, the 14-lane highway will host runners of all capabilities and ages attempting 5km or 10km runs.

The races (5km and 10km) will start from and finish at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). The event is free-to-attend with registration for residents and tourists. The 10km run is limited to running enthusiasts above the age of 18 who are confident about completing the run in 80 minutes.

Which roads are closed and when?

Sheikh Zayed Road, Financial Centre Street

Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed north-bound, in addition to Financial Centre Street, from 6-8 am, and motorists are advised to use Al Khail Road on the upper part of Financial Centre Street.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed from 6-7.45 am, but motorists can use Burj Khalifa Street instead as an alternative route.

Happiness Street

The RTA said there will road closures on Happiness Street from 6-8.30 am, and Zabeel Street II can be used instead.

Metro timings

Timings for the Dubai Metro have also been rescheduled to accommodate the large number of participants expected to reach the 30x30 Fitness Challenge by public transport.

The metro is set to start running at 4.30 am, instead of the Friday regular 10am start. If you plan on running, get off at the World Trade Centre Metro Station.

Attention runners!

The organisers reiterated on Thursday that roads would be closed by 6am while gates open at 4.30am. Get there early or you could be denied entry. If you arrive without registration or the bib distributed, you will be denied entry for both races.

There will be three winners chosen from each category (men and women) amongst the 10km runners.

Race route

For the 10km race, runners will start at Dubai World Trade Centre, followed by a 2.5km stretch on the Sheikh Zayed Road. The runners will then make a turn on Financial Centre Road towards Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, moving through the Happiness Street towards the finish line at Dubai World Trade Centre.