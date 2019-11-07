The RTA also said MBR Boulevard, Happiness Street will be closed on November 8

A view of Shaikh Zayed Road in Dubai. Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: The 14-lane Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed on Friday, along with a number of other roads, for the Dubai 30x30 Fitness Challenge.

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday cautioned motorists over the upcoming road closures, which will take place on Shaikh Zayed Road, Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard and Happiness Street on November 8.

A number of roads will be closed from 6-8.30 am on November 8, 2019, for the Dubai 30x30 Fitness Challenge. Image Credit: Dubai RTA

On its official Twitter account, the RTA said: “To organise the Dubai RUN, there will be some road closures on Friday, November 8. Kindly check the timings and locations of the closures and the alternative roads you can take for your journeys.”

Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed north-bound, in addition to Financial Centre Street, from 6-8 am, and motorists are advised to use Al Khail Road on the upper part of Financial Centre Street.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed from 6-7.45 am, but motorists can use Burj Khalifa Street instead as an alternative route.

The RTA said there will road closures on Happiness Street from 6-8.30 am, and Zabeel Street II can be used instead.

The Dubai Run 30x30 will see a part of Sheikh Zayed Road convert into a running track as the free-to-attend event includes a 5km-run and a 10km-run, with both routes starting and finish at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Timings for the Dubai Metro have also been rescheduled to accommodate the large number of participants expected to reach the 30x30 Fitness Challenge by public transport.

"To ensure the arrival of participants to the Dubai RUN race, we changed the operating hours of Dubai Metro on Friday, November 8, 2019, with the first trip starting at 4.30am. You can reach the start line from the World Trade Centre Metro Station," said the RTA.