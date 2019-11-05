Sheikh Zayed Road Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is set to make history this Friday as Dubai Run 30x30 turns a section of Sheikh Zayed Road into a running track for residents and visitors. The free-to-attend event includes a 5km-run and a 10km-run, with both routes starting and finish at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC)

Paticipants are required to register online and collect their race kits from at Dubai World Trade Centre from 4pm to 10 pm on Tuesday or from 9am to midnight on Wednesday and 9am to 10 pm on Thursday.

On race day, free parking will be open at DWTC from 5 am.

Participants are required to ready on the track with their race number by 6.15am for the 10km race, and 630am for the 5km fun run. The 10km run will start at 6.30am, followed by the 5km fun run at 6.45am. Latecomers will not be allowed.

Prizes worth Dh200,000 to be given away at the event. These include prizes for the overall top three male and female finishers of the 10km run and spot prizes throughout the morning.

Light snacks and refreshments will be available for purchase at a number of cafes and outlets which will be open at DWTC and One Central. Water stations will also be available at regular intervals along both routes thanks to MonViso.

Participants are advised to carpool, use RTA taxis, Careem or Uber to avoid traffic and parking queues. Plan your trip at http://wojhati.rta.ae.

A detailed list of road closures and timings, along with alternative routes will be made available by the RTA.