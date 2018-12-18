“The translation for ta’aal habibi is ‘come, my love’, but this is a very casual phrase. Usually, it is actually used sarcastically. You would say that not to someone who is your love but rather someone who you are upset with. When someone annoys you or is being difficult, you just say ta’aal habibi let’s talk this out. Even my colleagues who are not Emirati use habibi a lot as it is a fun word to use,” explained Ahmad.