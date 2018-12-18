According to Abdullah, many old languages have disappeared or evolved. However, Arabic has managed to sustain itself in its old form. He said: “There are many ways to sustain and promote the language. Education plays a huge role in sustaining languages. In schools, to this day we teach pre-Islamic Arabic poems. In these poems, you can experience the sweetness of the Arabic language. Arts and entertainment are also other ways to promote any language or culture. The Arabic calligraphy is an extremely popular art form.”