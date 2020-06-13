Dubai: Dubai Economy’s Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector received 1,404 consumer complaints regarding the e-commerce sector in May, which is 228 per cent higher than the same period last year (428 complaints).
Of the total complaints, 94 per cent were submitted through the smart channels of Dubai Economy, with 64 per cent via the ‘Dubai Consumer’ app and 30 per cent through the consumerrights.ae website, while the remaining six per cent came through the call centre 600545555.
Emiratis accounted for 34 per cent of the consumer complaints received, followed by Saudis (28 per cent), Egyptians (10 per cent), Jordanians (five per cent), and Indians (four per cent).
Ahmad Al Zaabi, Director of Consumer Protection in the CCCP sector at Dubai Economy, said: “The noticeable rise in consumer complaints on the e-commerce sector shows the change in consumer behaviour during the past month, and their preference to purchase through e-commerce websites due to the current conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially as many business owners began to sell their products online.”
Al Zaabi highlighted the variation in the types of complaints received, with cashback complaints amounting to 27 per cent of the total e-commerce complaints, followed by non-compliance with the terms of the agreement (26 per cent), and non-compliance with after-sales service (13 per cent).
Al Zaabi also called on website owners to make sure of the time required to deliver the products in order to avoid receiving complaints on late deliveries.
Dubai Economy welcomes consumer complaints through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, on the Consumererrights.ae website, or by calling 600 54 5555. Complaints about price increases should be submitted on the Price.ded.ae portal.