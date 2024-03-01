Marking the Innovation Week, and in line with the UAE’s leaders’ vision, the Dubai Quality Group has launched the Medical Excellence MENA Award and the Artificial Intelligence MENA Award, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group. The awards aim to promote a culture of innovation and business excellence across all sectors, focusing on the healthcare and technology. They also catalyze both government and private organizations to adopt the most effective artificial intelligence practices, thereby enhancing their overall performance while maintaining resilience and sustainability.

Marking Innovation Week, and in line with the vision of the leaders of the UAE, the Dubai Quality Group (DQG) has launched the Medical Excellence MENA Award and the Artificial Intelligence MENA Award, under the patronage of Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group. The awards aim to promote a culture of innovation and business excellence across all sectors, focusing on healthcare and technology.

They also catalyse both government and private organisations to adopt the most effective artificial intelligence practices, thereby enhancing their overall performance while maintaining resilience and sustainability.

The launch was announced during a press conference in the presence of Sheikha Dr Alia Al Qasimi, Head of the Medical Excellence Subgroup, Dr Ahmed Al Zarouni, Head of the Artificial Intelligence Subgroup, Dr Rami Shaheen, Secretary General of the Artificial Intelligence Award, Dr Adel Sajwani, Head of Jury, and Samira Mohammed, Managing Director of Dubai Quality Group.

The press conference was inaugurated by Samira Mohammed, Managing Director, Dubai Quality Group, who stated that “the new awards are the latest addition to Dubai Quality Group Awards, aiming at improving the competitiveness of the Government and private sectors, in line with the vision and the guidance of President His Highness Shaikh Mohamad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice- President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

"DQG worked relentlessly, since its inception in 1994, to develop and promote quality and business excellence practices in the private and government sectors within UAE, and the region.”

Samira proudly announced the launch of the new awards, which will be added to the DQG's qualitative awards, which include the UAE Innovation Award, the Emirates Women Award, the Ideas Arabia International Award, the Global Continuous Improvement Award, and the UAE Ideas Award, all DQG’s awards align with the UAE's vision and strategy for innovation. These awards aim to enhance innovation as the main key for sustainable development in the UAE. The ultimate goal is to strengthen the UAE's competitive position among the most innovative countries in the world and establish its position as a global hub for innovation in the Global Innovation Index.

The two awards target government and private sector entities in various sectors such as Healthcare and Wellbeing, Education & Learning, Technology & Communication, Transport, Social & Community Development, Retail & Consumer Goods, Financial Services, Heritage, Art & Culture, Sports & Recreation, Real Estate & Construction, Manufacturing, Tourism & Hospitality, and Professional Services.

“The winners will be classified into categories of platinum, gold, silver, and bronze, according to the points achieved, and the results of site visits along with desktop assessment. DQG is always keen to provide all its capabilities and expertise to ensure the transparency of the assessment, relying on approved assessment methods in accordance with international standards," says Samira.

Sheikha Dr Alia Al Qasimi, head of the Medical Excellence Subgroup, states, “I believe the Medical Excellence Award will revolutionise the healthcare sector. The award's standards offer a comprehensive framework that links quality, safety, health promotion, disease prevention, and competition. This approach will attract investments and foster growth and innovation in healthcare. I am confident that the award will support both government and private sector companies by promoting a culture of innovation and excellence, leading to sustainable development.”

Dr Adel Sajwani, Head of the Jury states that the Medical Excellence Award framework and criteria align with international standards and guidelines for hospitals and clinics.

"The award model has been designed in a simplified manner for ease of adaptation and compatibility with participants," says Dr Sajwani. "The award aims to recognise best practices in patient safety and promote a culture of happiness in the healthcare sector. We will accept the submissions from March 2024, and participants will have three months to prepare and meet the award criteria. The assessment will take place in May 2024, followed by desk assessment and site visits to qualified companies. The winners will be announced and honoured by Shaikh Ahmad at the DQG’s annual awards ceremony in November 2024."

Ahmed Al Zarouni, Head of the Artificial Intelligence Sub-Group, emphasises that "artificial intelligence, innovation, and business excellence have become essential conditions for companies to sustain their operations across all sectors, improve their services and products, and stay ahead of new transformations and variables in the labour market." He urged government and private sector companies in the UAE and MENA to participate in the Awards event.

"This initiative will have a positive impact on participants' work environments by spreading excellence and innovative concepts and practices," adds Al Zarouni. "It adopts a framework and standards for innovation and involves work teams, and projects to excel in this field. Also, the applicants can develop a roadmap that enables them to move confidently towards implementing innovation and deepening the confidence of customers dealing with their services.”