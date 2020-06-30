Representational image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: Dubai Police helped the son of a drug addict after his mother asked for help to steer him clear of addiction, an official has said.

Colonel Abdullah Al Khayat, Director of Hemaya International Centre at Dubai Police, said the mother contacted them to help her teenager avoid drugs by enrolling him into the centre’s programmes.

“A father’s addiction to drugs always effects the entire family and has a negative impact on their future,” said Al Khayat. “The mother played a heroic role in raising her teenage son away from drugs and made him a positive person,” he added.

The mother sought police help after she heard about the Hemaya Centre and their programmes that are free to enroll in.

“She explained to us that she is a wife of a drug addict and doesn’t want to her son to have his father’s future and we granted her wish. She had fears that her son might be effected by bad friends.”

Dubai Police shared the teenage story as part of ‘Inspiring Stories’ initiative during the campaign of the International Day Against Drugs Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Lieutenant Khalil Ahli, head of the Students Programmes Section at the Hemaya Centre, said they coordinated with the mother and her son’s school to have a video conference with the student and went through several tests to know his abilities and skills.

“Through a remote-meeting, we identified his needs and what we should focus on him to enroll in a proper programme to develop his skills. He was chosen by his schools to become ambassador of positivity before one year,” said Ahli in a statement.