Dubai: Dubai Police is promoting its first international smart fines instalment service, by urging motorists with traffic violations to pay their traffic fines in instalments.

Taking to social media, Dubai Police said erring motorists have the option of paying their fines in instalments, which is a new traffic payment option.

Dubai traffic fines can be paid under a no-interest, easy-to-pay plan. Using credit cards, the fine can be paid in zero interest instalments.

Promoting the service, Dubai Police reminded motorists about how the service allows them to apply for traffic fine instalments in two minutes.

The service allows vehicle owners, with violations, to pay interest-free instalments over a period of three, six or 12 months. Image Credit: Supplied

These payments can be made through credit cards issued by the following banks:

• Emirates NBD

• Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

• First Abu Dhabi Bank

• Emirates Islamic Bank

• Commercial Bank International

• Dubai Islamic Bank

• Standard Chartered Bank

• Commercial Bank of Dubai

• Finance House

Conditions that need to be fulfilled

To avail this service, there are certain conditions that one would need to fulfil as per Dubai Police:

• The value of fines should not be less than Dh5,000 for individuals, and Dh20,000 for companies and institutions.

• You will need to pay 25 per cent of the total fines.

• The instalments are issued for up to 24 months and according to the value of traffic fines.

• If you wish to postpone the instalment, a fee of Dh100 would need to be paid. If the applicant is a company or institution, the fee would be Dh200. You would also need to pay a Dh10 Knowledge Fee and Dh10 as Innovation Fee for each cheque. The application should be submitted 15 days before the instalment date.

• The first instalment starts after 30 days and the duration between each instalment should not exceed three months.

Steps to follow

• Apply for the service on Dubai Police website or open the ‘Fines Installment Service’ on the Dubai Police smartphone application.

• Enter the vehicle number or traffic file number or driver licence number.

• Select the ‘direct discount service’.

• Fill up your personal information, including bank account number and Emirates ID number.

• Agree to the terms and conditions of the direct discount service.

The request will then be sent to the Central Bank for approval and you will be notified in case of approval or disapproval with reasons.

Motorists are not allowed to sell or transfer ownership of a vehicle until all payments have been made.

Anyone who defaults on paying the instalments faces a two-year ban from the fine instalment scheme, effective as of the date of the overdue instalment.

Required information:

Valid identity card

Bank account number and IBAN

Vehicle number

Service channels:

Dubai Police Application

Dubai Police website

Smart Police Stations

Working hours

CID – 24/7

Smart Police Stations SPS – 24/7

Police Stations 7.30am–10pm

Service is linked to:

Smart Dubai (Digital Payment)

Applications with legal obstacles are excluded from the expected duration of service.

Customers can submit application without the need of being pre-registered in digital channels.

Contact details:

Call centre 901

Email mail@dubaipolice.gov.ae

Live chat in the application and website