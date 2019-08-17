Dubai: The General Department of Human Resources at Dubai Police has launched employee self-services through kiosks distributed across Dubai Police General HQ, general departments and police stations.

Brigadier Dr Saleh Abdullah Murad, director of the General Department of Human Resources at Dubai Police, said the employee self-service project is one of many initiatives of the department facilitating human resource services.

He added that the kiosks have been introduced in line with Dubai Police’s strategic goal of spreading happiness among employees, and providing them with services via smart channels.

“This self-service project achieves three main goals, including meeting employees’ needs, reducing the time and effort spent in obtaining services, and transforming self-services digitally to please the internal customers of Dubai Police”, Brig Murad said.

Lieutenant Shehab Abdul Rahim Shaaban Ahli, director of the Employees’ Self-Service Project, said the project provides 21 services to Dubai Police employees, pointing out employees only need to enter their Emirates ID in the kiosks or their employee ID number to access services.