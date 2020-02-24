DUBAI: The Dubai Police General Headquarters organised, in collaboration with the Consulate General of India, a workshop for the Indian community in the emirate to enhance awareness and enable the culture of security among Indian youth. The workshop, which took place at the Dubai Police Officers Club, was attended by a number of police officers, consulate representatives and 275 young members of the Indian community residing in Dubai.

Colonel Tariq Sultan Hilal Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of the Wanted Persons Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, said Dubai Police enages with different segments of society, especially the diplomatic and consular entities in the emirates to raise awareness about crimes, financial scams, cybercrime, federal traffic law, as well as drug-related crimes. They also introduce the youth to the services provided by Dubai Police, including the world’s first fully automated smart police station.