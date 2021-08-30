Boy, who is brilliant in acdemics, always wanted to own a horse

The 11 year old walking with his newly gifted horse Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Dubai Police General Command has fulfilled the wish of an 11-year-old child to own a horse and gifted him a horse named Slil from the stables of the Dubai Police Mounted Police Station.

Major General Mohamed Issa Al Adab, Director of the Cavalry Police Station, said that this initiative comes within the framework of following up on the directives of Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to make people happy.

The police invited the boy, his brother and father to their stables and gave them a tour. At the end of it, they gifted him the horse. Image Credit: Supplied

Major General Al-Adab said the Dubai Police General Command not only works to ensure security and provide services but also undertakes various initiatives. One such initiative was to encourage children like the 11 year old to continue to excel in school, while fulfilling his wish and providing him with a chance to provide a safe environment to care for the horse.

The mother of the child, Mana Ibrahim Ahmad Abdullah, had contacted the Dubai Police General Command, and informed them that her child loves horses and has a wish to have his own horse. She told them that he was brilliant in academics as well.

The police invited the boy, his brother and father to their stables and gave them a tour. At the end of it, they gifted him the horse, under one condition: He had to continue excelling in his studies.

The police have transferred the ownership of the horse to the little boy’s name after ensuring he had the means to take care of it.

Meanwhile, First Lieutenant Ahmad Rashid Al Kaabi of the Cavalry Police Station said that the centre received the child, Mana Ibrahim, his father and his brothers, and they were introduced to the services it provides and the role of the cavalry teams in enhancing security and safety in various areas of Dubai.

The boy was also given a lowdown on how to handle and care for a horse.