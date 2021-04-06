Dubai: A shisha cafe in Al Rigga, a laundry in Al Karama and a salon in Souq Al Kabeer are the latest commercial establishments to be shut by Dubai Municipality for not complying with the COVID-19 precautionary measures.
The shisha cafe and the salon were closed due to overcrowding while the laundry was shut for violating health and personal hygiene practices, the civic body said.
Apart from closing these three outlets, as many as 32 outlets were issued warnings in the latest round of inspections conducted by the municipal inspectors.
Inspections
The action followed 2,442 inspection visits which found four violations of COVID-19 safety protocols in the establishments inspected.
Dubai Municipality conducts regular inspections at establishments such as food businesses, salons, massage centres, shopping centres, laundries, gyms and other sports facilities to ensure they follow the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.