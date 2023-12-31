Dubai: Dubai Municipality has extended the opening hour of some of the public parks and recreational facilities in the emirate for New Year’s Eve.
This is to align with the entertainment plans of Dubai residents in celebration of the New Year, the civic body said on social media platform X.
Residents and visitors can catch fantastic views of the fireworks at various locations from Al Quoz Pond Park, Zabeel Park, Safa Park and Umm Suqeim Park which will be open until 1am.
Read More
- New Year: UAE residents set inspiring goals for 2024
- Field hospital in Downtown Dubai part of readiness plan for New Year’s Eve celebrations
- Sharjah Police deploy hundreds of patrols, officers to ensure ban on New Year’s Eve celebrations
- RTA raises minimum fare for taxis and Hala services on New Year’s Eve, revises fares for major events
Residential parks and spaces will also remain open till 12 midnight.
Al Mushrif National Park, Creek Park and Al Mamzar Park will be open till 11pm. Meanwhile, the Mountain Bike Trails and Mountain Walking Trail at Al Mushrif National Park will be from dawn to dusk (6am to 5.30pm.)
Al Quranic Park will allow visitors till 10pm, with the Glass House and Cave of Miracles 8.30pm.
The Dubai Frame will allow visitors till 9pm while the Children’s City will be open till 8pm.