1. Dubai Metro: What is the last train timing?

The service tells commuters when the last train will leave their Metro station for the day

Read more ➜

2. How India's opposition shook up the BJP?

Mamata, Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal and others have united to challenge India's governing party

Read more ➜

3. 'Presumed human remains' found in Titan sub debris

The presumed remains were among the evidence from the sub that arrived at a Canadian pier

Read more ➜

4. Pilgrims ‘stone the devil’ in final Hajj ritual

Hundreds of thousands pelt pebbles at three concrete monoliths representing Satan

Read more ➜

5. Brazil fan leaves all his assets to Neymar in will

30-year-old anonymous supporter couldn’t think of more deserving recipient

Read more ➜