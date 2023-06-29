1. Dubai Metro: What is the last train timing?
The service tells commuters when the last train will leave their Metro station for the day
2. How India's opposition shook up the BJP?
Mamata, Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal and others have united to challenge India's governing party
3. 'Presumed human remains' found in Titan sub debris
The presumed remains were among the evidence from the sub that arrived at a Canadian pier
4. Pilgrims ‘stone the devil’ in final Hajj ritual
Hundreds of thousands pelt pebbles at three concrete monoliths representing Satan
5. Brazil fan leaves all his assets to Neymar in will
30-year-old anonymous supporter couldn’t think of more deserving recipient