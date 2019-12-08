Image used for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: An Air India Express flight from Dubai to Mangalore in south Indian state of Karnataka was delayed for nearly 15 hours due to a technical snag.

A total of 186 passengers of IX814 were to depart at 11:40pm on Saturday night. However, the flight took off at 2:10pm on Sunday.

An airline spokesperson told Gulf News that the delay was caused due to a technical snag that required repairs for which a team had to come from India.

“We provided hotel accommodation to about 80 passengers and also accommodated a couple of passengers with emergency issues like deaths in the family on other flights.”

He said taxi fare was also offered to passengers who opted to go back home, which some passengers availed of.