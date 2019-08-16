Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Emirates Auction are selling a 115-million-year-old dinosaur skeleton starting from Dh14.6 million, it was announced on Friday.

The 24.4-metre-long, 7-meter-high skeleton of a Diplodocus, which dates back to the Jurassic period, currently resides in Dubai Mall, but will go to a new home when its region-first sale wraps up on August 25. The long-necked herbivore was around 25-years of age when it died and would have weighed the same as five elephants.

The skeleton was found in Wyoming, US, in 2008. Image Credit: WAM

