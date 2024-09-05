After the success of its pop-up events across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, global fashion and lifestyle online retailer SHEIN will launch its highly anticipated pop-up store at City Centre Al Zahia, Sharjah. This exclusive store, running from September 6-8 from 10am to 12am, offers an unparalleled shopping experience under the slogan, Fashion your Passion with SHEIN.

Shoppers can look forward to an extensive selection including women’s, men’s and kids’ fashion, as well as curve options, home essentials, shoes, bags, accessories, jewellery, beauty tools, and office supplies.

Attendees will enjoy a special in-store discount of 25 per cent off everything, a unique offer available only during the pop-up. To keep the shopping experience exciting, SHEIN will rotate merchandise daily, offering fresh styles and categories each day. This event is perfectly timed for back to school and the new fashion season, making it an ideal opportunity to update your wardrobe.

One can expect to see plenty of SHEIN's diverse sub-brands. Dazy will feature trendy Korean styles, while Romwe will offer edgy fashionable choices for both women and men. The premium sub-brand MOTF will provide sophisticated looks, and Luvlette will display comfy and chic sleepwear. For those shopping for infants, Cozy Cub will present adorable outfits, and fitness enthusiasts can check out Glowmode, which is SHEIN’s activewear line.

To engage with the community and encourage social media participation, shoppers are invited to share their experiences using the hashtags #SHEINUAEPopUp. This pop-up marks SHEIN’s first venture in Sharjah, giving the local community a unique chance to experience the brand in person.