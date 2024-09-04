Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited the 21st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) on Wednesday.

Organised by the Emirates Falconers’ Club under the theme ‘Embracing the Future, Honouring the Past’, the event is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

During his tour of the exhibition, Sheikh Mohamed viewed the contributions of several national and international companies specialising in the hunting and equestrian industries, showcasing the latest innovations and equipment for these sports.

He also engaged with exhibitors to discuss developments in the field and was briefed on their key innovations and products featured in the exhibition.