JMBR Courier Services completes road safety training programme with Dubai Police

JMBR Courier Services has completed a vital road safety training programme for its delivery agents, held in collaboration with Dubai Police’s Department of Traffic Education. This initiative was aimed at enhancing the safety and professionalism of JMBR's delivery fleet.



The comprehensive training session carried out in August and October was expertly delivered by an officer from the Dubai Police Department of Traffic Education. He shared invaluable insights and practical techniques, focusing on defensive driving, adherence to traffic laws, and hazard awareness, ensuring that JMBR's agents are exceptionally prepared for the dynamic road conditions in Dubai.



This partnership underscores JMBR Courier Services' deep commitment to the well-being of its employees and the broader community. By investing in advanced road safety education, the company reinforces its dedication to operational excellence and responsible corporate citizenship. The training provided agents with actionable strategies to navigate the city safely, contributing to a reduction in potential incidents and promoting a culture of safety.



"We are thrilled with the success of this training and deeply appreciate the invaluable support from the Dubai Police’s Department of Traffic Education," said Mahmood Basheer, Business Development Manager at JMBR Courier Services. "The officer's expertise was instrumental in delivering a highly impactful session. This collaboration is a testament to our ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety of our team and the public on Dubai's roads."



JMBR Courier Services looks forward to continuing this beneficial partnership, further strengthening its safety protocols and contributing positively to Dubai's renowned road safety standards.



