Global Village in Dubai is an annual attraction that is very popular among residents and visitors. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archives
Dubai: Global Village in Dubai has clarified that it will remain open and explained that the recent order issued by Dubai Tourism to put all live entertainment on hold temporarily applies to hotels and restaurants only.

On Thursday, Dubai Tourism put all entertainment permits on hold following COVID-19 violations in a step to ensure public health and safety. Dubai Global Village, however, tweeted that the announcement was made regarding hotels and restaurants only.

“Global Village’s management continue to align closely with the authorities concerned. We are operating with world-class standards in place and remain dedicated to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for our teams, partners and guests,” Global Village said on Twitter.

In another announcement, Global Village has asked people to come and enjoy the biggest musical fireworks shows every Thursday and Friday at 9pm in Global Village.