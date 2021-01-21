Dubai: A shop in Dubai was ordered closed while 23 other establishments were issued fines and two more received stern warnings for violating COVID-19 health and safety protocol, the Dubai Department of Economic Development (DED) tweeted on Thursday.
The violations were mostly related to not wearing face masks and not maintaining proper physical distancing inside the commercial establishments.
DED has reiterated the importance of following all precautionary measures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and underlined that any violation or malpractice that may be found during inspections or reported by the public will not be tolerated.
Daily inspections
DED further said that its Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector will continue to conduct daily inspections to ensure public health and safety. It also urged the public to report any noncompliance with health and safety guidelines by filing a report on the Dubai Consumer app or by calling 600545555 or by visiting the consumerrights.ae website.