ABu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) today announced it has approved the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, for emergency use, making it the third such vaccine to be approved for use in the UAE.
In a tweet, the National Emergencies, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), said the approval was granted as part of the UAE’s comprehensive efforts to ensure the safety of residents.
“UAE approves Russia’s Sputnik vaccine for emergency use as part of its comprehensive and integrated efforts to ensure increased prevention levels against the virus, and to safeguard the health of the country’s citizens and residents,” the NCEMA said.
The Sputnik vaccine was developed by the Russian Ministry of Health’s Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, and underwent Phase III trials in the UAE.
The UAE has earlier granted emergency use approval to the Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19, developed by China’s Beijing Institute of Biological Products, as well as to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The registration of the Sputnik vaccine takes the total number of COVID-19 vaccines given emergency use approval in the UAE to three.