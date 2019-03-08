Image Credit:

Dubai: A Dubai-based company has moved the Bombay High Court to stop Netflix from releasing a movie based on the November 2008 terrorist attack on Mumbai’s Taj Hotel, saying they have exclusive rights to release the film in South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries.

Sandeep Ladda, the lawyer representing Dubai-based Plus Holdings, told Gulf News they have petitioned the court as Netflix has “breached” an arbitration award granted in their favour in Singapore and their rights over the movie Hotel Mumbai.

“My client had bought the rights to Hotel Mumbai from Australian based company Xeitgeist Entertainment Group which terminated the agreement unlawfully and transferred the movie’s rights to Netflix through a third party. We are seeking an injunction to block the release of the movie in India as our client has exclusive broadcasting and other rights of the movie for SAARC nations for all digital and non digital platforms,” Ladda said over the phone from Mumbai, without revealing any details of Plus Holdings which appears to have no digital presence in the UAE.