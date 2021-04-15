Dubai Duty Free has pledged Dh3 million to the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign, aimed at providing. food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 20 countries Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: Dubai Duty Free, through its own Foundation, has pledged Dh3 million to the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign, aimed at providing food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The donation will help provide three million meals to beneficiaries in countries including Egypt, Pakistan, Angola, Uganda, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

Social responsbility

“We are honoured to support the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign organised by Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). This is very much in line with our commitment to social responsibility principles that contribute to the UAE’s goal of extending a helping hand during this Holy month of Ramadan. This great initiative by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, represents an exceptional opportunity for Dubai Duty Free to celebrate the values of giving through the humanitarian effort of reaching out to those in need and alleviating hunger and malnutrition in the developing world,” said Colm McLoughlin, executive vice-chairman and chief executive officer of Dubai Duty Free.

The MBRGI is carrying out the campaign, in collaboration with the United Nations’ World Food Programme, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, the Food Banking Regional Network, and a group of local charity and humanitarian organisations in beneficiary countries to ensure food parcels are safely delivered to disadvantaged families.

The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign aims at distributing food parcels that meet nutritional requirements, in coordination with local food banks in beneficiary countries, to complement global humanitarian efforts to combat hunger and malnutrition. Every Dh1 provides the basic food items that can prepare one meal in the targeted countries.

Donation Channels

Donations to the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign can be made in four ways. First, on the campaign’s website www.100millionmeals.ae; second, by contacting the campaign call Centre on the toll-free number 8004999; third, via the designated bank account through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201); and fourth, by sending “Meal” by SMS on Du and Etisalat UAE numbers listed on the website.

