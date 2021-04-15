Every Dh1 provides basic food items that can prepare one meal in beneficiary countries

Yusuff Ali donates Dh1m to contribute to the region's largest food drive 'The 100 Million Meals’ launched in the UAE. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: UAE based Indian businessman M.A. Yusuff Ali, chairman of Lulu Group, has donated D1 million to the region’s largest food drive the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign.

Open to individuals and companies — inside and outside the UAE- to donate the value of meals, the campaign aims to provide food parcels to disadvantaged families and individuals across 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa throughout the month of Ramadan. Every Dh1 provides the basic food items that can prepare one meal in beneficiary countries.

Yusuff Ali said: “The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign is one of the most distinguished humanitarian initiatives, as it coincides with the Holy month of Ramadan and aims to lend a helping hand to families and groups most affected by the pandemic.”

“As a socially committed organisation, we have always believed in giving back to the community, and we pledge all our support for this noble deed,” said Yusuff Ali.

Last year, LuLu Group donated D1 million to the ‘10 Million Meals’ campaign, which provided 125,000 meals for individuals and families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the UAE.

Yusuff Ali had also donated Dh3 million to support the construction of the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre, named the Humanitarian Cause of the Year at Arab Hope Makers 2020, under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

Organised by the MBRGI and implemented by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign runs in collaboration with the United Nations World Food Programme, the Food Banking Regional Network and charitable and humanitarian organisations in beneficiary countries to ensure food parcels are delivered at the doorsteps of underserved families and individuals in countries including Egypt, Jordan, Angola, Uganda, Pakistan, Syria and Sudan.

Donation Channels

Donations to the 100 Million Meals campaign can be made in four ways.