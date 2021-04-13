Dubai: The Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH) on Tuesday announced a donation of Dh20 million to the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign to provide food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa during Ramadan.
His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had announced the launch of the campaign on Sunday. MBRCH’s contribution to the campaign provides support for the campaign’s efforts to combat hunger and malnutrition, in line with the second goal of the UN’s Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs) to end hunger.
The MBRCH’s contribution to the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign, which marks a geographic and numeric expansion of last year’s locally-held ‘10 Million Meals’ campaign, complements the push to develop regional and international partnerships that can help secure basic foodstuffs to tens of millions of people in need across the world.
Reflects UAE values
Ibrahim Boumelha, Adviser for Humanitarian and Cultural Affairs to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the MBRCH, said the launch of the ‘100 Million Meal’s campaign during Ramadan reflects the UAE’s deeply-rooted values of giving and compassion toward those in need.
Every Dh1 donated will help provide one meal for beneficiaries in targeted countries including Sudan, Lebanon, Jordan, Pakistan, Angola, Uganda and Egypt.
Donations will help purchase basic foodstuffs to be delivered to those in need, empowering them to prepare their own meals during the holy month of Ramadan.
Ways to donate
Individuals and companies can donate to the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign through four channels: website, SMS, bank transfer and call centre.
People inside and outside the UAE can donate online through the website www.100millionmeals.ae or through a bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Dubai Islamic Bank (AE080240001520977815201).
Local donations can be made by sending “Meal” by SMS on specified numbers for Du or Etisalat listed on the website.
Big monetary donations can be made through reaching out to the campaign’s team on the toll-free number 8004999.