Paul Wachira, who became the first ever Kenyan national to join the long list of Dubai Duty Free's dollar millionaires after his ticket number 2162 in Series 302 was drawn on Tuesday, has been finally located.

After several failed calls and follow-up emails, he has responded, accepting his win.

Franctic calls to his number kept failing. Email and a reminder email finally caught the attention of the winner who had no clue until when he opened his mailbox, to find he had won a jackpot! And what a jack pot it is - $1 million (Dh3.678 million).

On Tuesday, no sooner the announcement of the million dollar winner was announced, Gulf News tried reaching the organisers to speak Wachira, but to no avail.

Wachira told Gulf News, he purchased his winning ticket online. Three other winners were announced in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise promotion and each of them has won a luxury vehicle.

The 44-year-old from Nairobi is to have bought the ticket on May 22. He said he is a regular participant of the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise and Millennium Millionaire promotions.

”Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this blessing. I am happy to win US$1 million dollars.”

The Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw was conducted by Ramesh Cidambi, Chief Operating Officer and Zayed Al Shebli, Vice President – Loss Prevention and Corporate Security.