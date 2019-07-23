Dubai Duty Free officials pick the latest winner of $1 million. Image Credit: Supplie

Also in this package Two Indian expats win Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw, taking home a prize money of US$1 million each

Dubai: We have a new million dollar winner from Dubai and he is a British national.

The winner of Dubai Duty Free's latest million dollar draw is Dubai-based Mahboob. His winning ticket number 4922 was picked from the 305 series.

It was a big day for two other Dubai residents who each took the BMW bike. Galileo Monera, a Filipino based in Dubai won a BMW R Nine T (Black). His winning ticket was 0430 from the series 371.

Monera, a jobless Filipino resident living in Dubai, a service engineer by profession thanked his stars for the win. According to DDF, the bike is priced around Dh50,000. While talking to Gulf News, Monera could not contain his excitement about the win. “I am very grateful to God. Every month, depending on my budget, I buy a DDF ticket for the millionaire raffle draw. Last month, I only had Dh100 in my wallet and could not afford the millionaire raffle draw ticket.”

He added the win is timely as he has been out of work since November 2018. “I tendered my resignation last year and since then I have been looking out for a job. You cannot imagine how great I am feeling right now.”