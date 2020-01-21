Two winners take home a million dollars each, one is an Indian expat based in Abu Dhabi and other a Jordanian national Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Two winners have been announced at the Dubai Duty Free draw on Tuesday, January 21.

An Indian expatriate based in Abu Dhabi and a Jordanian national living in Amman took home a million dollars each following the announcement of winners.

In a fancy themed event celebrating the Chinese New Year - ‘Year of the Rat’ – officials announced the winners at Terminal 3 - Concourse B and Concourse C (Control Tower) of Dubai International Airport.

The celebration was attended by DDF management and staff headed by the Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin and Ramesh Cidambi, COO along with invited guests from the Chinese Consulate in Dubai, including Consul General Mr. Li Xuhang and Vice Consul General Mr. Sun Xudong, as well as some invited Chinese media.

Mohammed A.K., a 51-year-old Indian national based in Abu Dhabi won $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 321 with ticket number 3644. Mohammed A.K., a resident of the UAE for more than 20 years, works as a technical manager for a construction firm.

A long-time participant in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire since Series 32, A.K. bought five tickets including one online for this series and was delighted that he finally won the million.

“Dubai Duty Free is doing a great job in making every month a minimum of two millionaires. What an amazing promotion! Thank you to the whole team of Dubai Duty Free”, he said.

The second new dollar millionaire is Mohammad Darweesh, a Jordanian national from Amman. Darweesh who bought his lucky ticket number 1066 in Series 322 was not available for comment and his surprise still awaits him.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, three luxury vehicle winners were also unveiled in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise draw.

Ahmed Al Azzawe, a Canadian national became the owner of a Bentley Bentayga V8 (White/Hotspur) when his ticket number 0474 in Series 1743 that he bought online was drawn today.

Meanwhile, Aneesh Chacko, an Indian national from Kerala won a Moto Guzzi Milano motorbike (Grey Gloss) in Series 395 with ticket number 0327 while. Ikuro Adachi, a Japanese national from Tokyo won an Aprilla Tuono RR motorbike (Grigio Magny) in Series 396 with ticket number 0022.