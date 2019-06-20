Dubai: The latest rumour surrounding food has targeted the popular brand of chicken stock cubes, claiming that it contained intestines, nails and the compound Sodium Glutamate.
Dubai Municipality on Thursday denied the allegations made on social networking sites in the UAE, and confirmed that all batches of the chicken stock are safe for consumption.
The rumours also claimed that Sodium Glutamate, which is also known as MSG (monosodium glutamate) can affect the brain cells of children, liver and kidneys.
“The allegations in the rumour are not based on any scientific reference or from official health source. The food additives in the Sodium Glutamate are authorised to be used in accordance with the UAE standard, as well as international standards such as the Codex Alimentarius and European Standards,” said Dubai Municipality in a statement.
MSG is a popular ingredient in processed foods, and is a flavour enhancer commonly added to Chinese food, canned vegetables, soups and processed meats.