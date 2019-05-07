Dubai Municipality confirms fake tuna not available in UAE market, assures safety of goods

Dubai: A brand of tuna has raised a stink on UAE social networking sites, leaving many residents doubtful over the safety of canned fish.

A rumour circulated on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram claimed that the canned tuna brand Angelmo, which was produced in China, was manufactured from synthetic fibers and posed a danger to consumer’s health.

Dubai Municipality slammed the rumours and explained that the false information was not based on any scientific evidence or official statement from a government department or health authority.

“The Food Safety Department at the municipality inspects all imported food shipments and ensures that they are all safe for consumption. Additionally, 166 samples of canned tuna from different brands were collected and were found to be safe for human consumption,” said the municipality in a statement.

The civic body further added that the Angelmo brand was not registered with the Food Safety Department and did not have the permission to be sold in the local market.

