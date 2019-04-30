Dubai Municipality has denied the rumours that Chinese garlic was injected with a chemical substance called methyl bromide. Image Credit: Supplied

Also in this package Food safety: Here’s your guide for a model kitchen

Dubai: The municipality of Dubai has responded to the newest food rumour circulating across social networking sites in the UAE, denying all the allegations made against white Chinese garlic.

The rumours alleged that Chinese garlic endangered the lives of consumers, and had a harmful effect on the nervous and respiratory system, which also included death.

Dubai Municipality denied the claims of Chinese garlic being injected with a chemical substance called "methyl bromide," which was allegedly used to acquire the white color and to keep it looking fresh for a long period of time.

“This information is not based on any scientific references or official sources. Methyl bromide is used to control insects and fungus found in agricultural soil, and its health effects are limited to inhalation or skin exposure,” explained the municipality.

In addition, the civic body also pointed out that the Montreal Protocol of 1987 called for a ban against this chemical as it contributed to ozone depletion.

The municipality further stressed that it “has the expertise to inspect all imported and local food shipments to ensure that it is fit for human consumption.”

In 2016, Dubai Municipality launched a smart service on WhatsApp to address rumours, which operates round the clock seven days a week.

“The launch of the new service comes in line with the municipality’s principle of transparency and its efforts to quash all rumours being circulated by ensuring the veracity of news sources and spreading social awareness among the public through its various channels,” said a municipal official.