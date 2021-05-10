Dubai: Inspection work will continue around the clock during Eid Al Fitr public holidays at Deira Wharfage, Dubai Creek Customs Centre, Hamriya Port Customs Centre, Jebel Ali Inspection Centre, TECOM (main gate no. 3), Container terminal No. 2, and Air Customs Centres at Dubai Airports, Dubai Cargo Village, Dubai Airport Free Zone and Dubai Flower Centre, Dubai Customs announced on Monday.
The Customer Service Centre at Port Rashid, however, will be closed during the Eid break. Authorities have earlier announced public and private sector workers would enjoy Eid Al Fitr public holiday from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3.
“Inspection centres will work around the clock. The same applies to Hatta Customs Centre and the Customs Declarations Department that are open 24/7 to help individuals and companies clear their goods without any delay,” Dubai Customs added.