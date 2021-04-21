Dubai: Around 134,000 counterfeit items of 42 brands, with a street value of Dh1.018 million, have been recycled by the Dubai Customs as part of their efforts in combating piracy and counterfeiting as well as promoting sustainable development.
The recycled goods included bags, clothes, watches, gloves, glasses and car filters. The recycling operation took place in the presence of US, Germany, Japan and UK diplomatic mission representatives.
Dubai Customs said “recycling counterfeit goods helps brand owners get rid of copied products, without negatively affecting the environment.
Turning into usable items
Yousef Ozair Mubarak, Director of IPR (Intellectual Property Rights) Department at Dubai Customs, noted: “The IPR Department works closely with different partners to curb counterfeiting in line with TRIPS (The Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights), an international legal agreement between all the member nations of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
“Recycling allows us to convert unusable counterfeit goods into valuable commodities, while protecting the environment in terms of reducing landfill and the carbon dioxide emissions associated with incineration,” Mubarak explained.
Protecting intellectual property rights
Mubarak added: “Our priority is to prevent the entry of these goods into the country, and for this we work closely with the diplomatic missions and the right owners to achieve best results in protecting intellectual property rights and the investors’ interests.”
“Recycling counterfeit goods is a great option for brand owners that protects their rights and prevents any illegitimate competition to their products,” he continued.