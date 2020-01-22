Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development has announced its preparations for the National Reading Month, which will begin on March 1 under the theme, ‘Joy of Reading’. The ministry is closely collaborating with a number of authorities and organisations in the nation to ensure the implementation of initiatives, events and projects to promote reading. Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, shared the ministry’s goals for 2020 to work with partner institutions to launch sustainable initiatives that achieve the goals of the national reading policy. She also noted that community interaction is an integral factor in building a sustained value for reading in society. “Our ambitious policy strives to establish reading and learning as a lifelong process for all segments of the society and promote the intellectual and cultural assets for the UAE’s citizens,” she said.