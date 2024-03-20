Dubai: An Indian expat student Netra Venkatesh, 17, from DIA Emirates Hills has won the prestigious Legacy Award at the 25th Anniversary of The Diana Award ceremony in London.

The award — presented by Prince William and Prince Harry — honours young people who exemplify the power of social action and humanitarian efforts.

Venkatesh is the founder of SpunkGo, an organisation that empowers girls globally.

SpunkGo brings together over 5,000 young women from disadvantaged backgrounds across 20 countries, fostering a vibrant online community.

Through free life skills and webinars featuring inspiring women speakers, SpunkGo equips girls with knowledge and opportunities for personal growth.

Venkatesh said: “It was an honour to receive this award from Prince William and Harry. I thank the Diana Award team for the useful workshop they held for the awardees ahead of the awards ceremony.

"I am most happy for the further recognition this brings to the 5,000-plus girls of SpunkGo. This award will go a long way to further our cause of empowering girls across the developing world via education.”

Journey of excellence

Venkatesh’s journey of excellence was one of many recognised at Innoventures Education.

The educational institutional celebrated a team of four brilliant young girls — Eva Chacra, Caitlyn Rodrigues, Afia Suhail, and Siddhi Rai — who finished third in the prestigious Harvard Crimson Global Case Study Competition.

Year 10 students Eva Chacra, Caitlyn Rodrigues, Afia Suhail, and Siddhi Rai of DIA Emirates Hills finished third in the prestigious Harvard Crimson Global Case Study Competition. Image Credit: Supplied

The Year 10 students from DIA Emirates Hills became the youngest winners at just 14 years of age. The students beat 800 teams from around the world by showcasing their innovative problem-solving skills and critical thinking on a global platform.

More accolades poured as Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, awarded an all-girl team of eight remarkable students from Years 10 and 11 at DIA Emirates Hills with certificates for successfully graduating from the Swift Accelerator programme by Sandooq Al Watan.

Achievers

Under the guidance of Apple-certified developers, the students honed their app development skills in a rigorous six-month programme.

Congratulating the achievers Poonam Bhojani, CEO of Innoventures Education, said: “We are deeply inspired by the dedication, imagination, and passion of our girls. Their achievements underscore the power of future-focused education and our focus on empowering young girls to be change makers. We are committed to equipping our students with the support they need to make a positive impact in an ever-evolving world.”

Hitesh Bhagat, Principal at DIA Emirates Hills, said: “All our achievers exemplify the spirit of Innoventures Education – Achievement, Innovation, and Responsibility that goes over and beyond academics. We are thrilled to witness their extraordinary achievements and global recognition. We know they will continue be change agents, making a positive impact on the world.”