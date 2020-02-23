Dr Omar Al Mathanna, CEO of Regulatory and Licensing Sector at the CDA and Lynn Barghout Jafar, Founder and Managing Mum of High Hopes. Image Credit:

Dubai: Dubai-based High Hopes Pediatric Therapy Centre, a fully integrated facility for children with moderate to acute special needs, has been registered as a non-profit-foundation to serve the community

The Community Development Authority (CDA) has awarded a Civil Society Organisation Licence to the facility formalising the specialised therapy centre’s status as a non-profit foundation and authorising its services to the UAE community.

The High Hopes plans to deliver its highly specialised services to a wider number of children of determination within the UAE community, offering more support to underprivileged vulnerable children in the future.

The CDA non-profit licence for High Hopes follows an extensive process of reporting and due diligence aimed at ensuring the centre’s long-term sustainability and operations, according to a press release on Sunday.

“A non-profit civil licence is a tool given to empower people that wish to cater social services to the community members,” said Dr Omar Al Mathanna, CEO of Regulatory and Licensing Sector at the CDA.

“We believe that our success lies in playing the role of the catalyst for social innovation and the licence that we issue is an assurance of support offered to all licensed civil society organisation in Dubai,” he added.

Significant milestone

Lynn Barghout Jafar, Founder and Managing Mum of High Hopes, said: “This licence marks a significant milestone for High Hopes as it works to support more families and deliver world-class therapy care for their special ones.”

For over two years, High Hopes has been a one-stop resource for parents, schools and specialists, all working to support children and young adults with moderate to complex special needs to meet their full potential physically, cognitively and socially.