Dubai: Dubai Municipality has banned flying drones over the emirate’s public parks. The civic body has announced on social media that the use of drones in public parks is not allowed anymore. The move is to protect the safety and privacy of visitors, it added.
In July 2020, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had issued Law No (4) of 2020, outlining the regulations governing drone activity in Dubai. According to the law, all drone-related operations require a licence from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority. The law outlines the conditions for the use of drones and various permitted drone activities, including those that are related to government operations, commercial activities, scientific and research activities, leisure or activities specified by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority’s managing director. Anyone who possesses a drone is required to register it with Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.
According to the law, anyone who uses a drone must take all necessary measures to avoid violating the privacy of individuals, as well as the privacy of private property and commercial assets and maintain the confidentiality of legally-protected data.
Making recordings, taking photographs or using remote-sensing equipment to violate the freedom and privacy of individuals or families, as well as photographing facilities, buildings and restricted or prohibited areas without authorisation from the entities concerned, and installing any equipment to collect information and data illegally, are strictly prohibited by law.
Tough penalties, including imprisonment and/or fines, could be imposed on anyone who operates drones in violation of law.