Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has penned a heartfelt note for his mother, Her Highness Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, on the occasion of International Mothers’ Day.
“To my beloved mother, #Fatima_bint_Mubarak, and to every #mother around the world. You are the universal symbol of hope, love and compassion. We celebrate you today, and every day,” Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed wrote.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday hailed the role of mothers on the occasion of Mothers’ Day. Read more
Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, paid tribute to Emirati mothers, mothers of martyrs and all mothers around the world, saying mothers play a fundamental role in raising children and building the ideal family, which is the basis for creating social cohesion. Read more