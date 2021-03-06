Dubai: Coffee shops in Dubai have been told to stop serving drinks in baby bottles after some customers were found bringing in their baby bottles and filling them up with beverages.
On Saturday, the Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy tweeted that it has directed coffee shops to stop the “negative practice”, which it was alerted about by social media users. “Such indiscriminate use of baby bottles is not only against local traditions but mishandling the bottle could contribute to the spread of COVID,” the tweet said.
Dubai Economy called on the public to report any “negative practices” they come across through the Dubai Consumer App or by calling 600545555, or via Consumerrights.ae website.
It wasn’t clear why some customers wanted to be served in baby bottles.